Nidhhi Agerwal who made her big Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael had a dream launch opposite Tiger Shroff. The gorgeous actress was touted as someone to watch out for and was even signed as the face of a big brand, much before her debut film.

Quite recently there were rumours of Nidhhi being signed by KriArj Entertainment when pictures of her meetings with producer Prernaa Arora made their way online.

The film studio has been making headlines, bankrolling an impressive slate of films with some of the biggest filmmakers and stars in the Hindi film industry.

While not much is known at this juncture, official sources confirm that Nidhhi Agerwal has been signed by the production studio. When contacted said Nidhhi Agerwal, “Yes I will be working with them. It’s too soon to talk about it but discussions are on”.

Nidhhi, recently wrote an open letter quoting, “We live in a world where we are constantly told not to be brave. To take the easy option. To believe that you were not meant to be special. But the truth is everyone is special. It’s just that very few of us have the opportunity to see that, to believe that and to live our lives being true to that belief. I know it’s hard. There have been days when I have wanted to give up. Weekends I spent in bed crying and in pain. Doubts. Fears. Insecurities.

But don’t give up. Whether you’re an actor like me or a musician or an athlete or an artist or just a person who wants to make the world a better place, fight for your dreams. Don’t let society dull your spirit and kill your soul. Because it is our soul and spirit that keeps us alive and we are never more alive than when we are living our dreams.”