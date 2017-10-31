Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot across five different countries, but each location lent itself to a turning point in the film’s story, says director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shot across various destinations in Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India, the sequel of Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger will bring back Ek Tha Tiger Salman and actress Katrina Kaif as intelligence agents Tiger and Zoya, who travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds to fulfill their life-threatening mission.

“To meet the scale of the film, we had to travel to four different countries for different reasons. Certain landscapes needed to become a part of the film, so we had to go to Austria to get the snow-covered mountains. We also had to go to Morocco to feature crucial fight sequences of horseback riding. The country’s landscape and topography brings a certain texture to these sequences,” Zafar said in a statement.

“It also has horses trained for some fight sequences, as many Hollywood films like ‘Troy‘, and ‘Mummy Returns‘. Greece was absolutely picturesque and was the perfect location to shoot the celebratory anthem ‘Swag se karenge sabka swagat’.

“Abu Dhabi gave us desert terrain. We got great support from the Abu Dhabi government be it locations, production, army and air-force requirement. They helped us create larger than life action drama sequences. We also shot a couple of scenes in North and South block, Delhi. Overall, each location has huge significance and is part of turning points in the film’s script,” he added.

The Yash Raj Films project is slated to release on December 22.