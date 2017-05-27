Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raag Desh Gets A Release Date

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s most-awaited film ‘Raag Desh’ is all set to release on 28th July 2017.

The film is based on the famous Indian National Army (INA) trials in Second World War era.

Raag Desh is directed by national award winning director Tigmanshu Dhulia and features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and is one of the most anticipated films this year.

UFO Moviez, India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform, has partnered with RSTV to handle the movie’s promotional activities through its unmatched In-Cinema Promotion capabilities. UFO Moviez will be also be handling PAN India distribution of Raag Desh in this strategic partnership and manage its media promotions.

Trending :

Raag Desh is a cinematic representation of the glorious but forgotten chapter of India’s contemporary history. It is a story of Indian National Army (INA) of Subhash Chandra Bose. It captures the euphoria of INA, its travails and struggles and brings on the cinema screens an untold story of Indian Freedom Struggle.

The film is the story of three leading officers of the INA namely Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, who were captured and imprisoned in the Lal Quila (Red Fort). The film is a gripping account of their trial by the British Government, famously known as ‘The Red Fort Trials’ – the trials that finally established that the British would have to Quit India.

Tigmanshu Dhulia has previously helmed films like Paan Singh Tomar and Shagird.

The wait is finally over! The film will finally see the light of the day soon!