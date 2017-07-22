His forthcoming film Raag Desh deals with the story of the historical Red Fort Trials of 1945 where three Indian National Army officers were court-martialled for allegedly waging war against the king. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia decided to make a film based on this chapter from the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as not many films have been made about the man who had an immense contribution in India’s struggle for independence.

Why is Bose a forgotten hero in India’s history? The director said in an interview with Koimoi, “That is sad, really sad. I think probably he would have taken away the limelight from others. I am not undermining others as well. I think Jawaharlal Nehru was the Krishna of politics. Just like Krishna is God but he is also a complete man. I respect him a lot. But Netaji was equally great, if not more. If Netaji would have been alive then India would never be partitioned. The Muslims used to love and respect him so much that the Muslim League, Jinnah would have stood weak in front of him.”

The film has been cleared by the CBFC with a U/A certificate. Expressing his happiness for the same, the filmmaker said, “I’m happy that the film got cleared with a U/A. Raag Desh is a very positive film. The film is a celebration of our independence.” The director feels that the film is relevant in the present times and today’s youth will be able to connect to it.

Tigmanshu Dhulia is a director who is also known for his acting skills. Dhulia, who has acted in the critically acclaimed Gangs Of Wasseypur franchise and several others, will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer dwarf film directed by Aanand L Rai. When quizzed about it, the filmmaker-actor said, “Don’t ask this now (laughs). Shah Rukh is such a big name, he will make my film dwarf.”

Raag Desh stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in key roles. The film is slated to release on 28th July.