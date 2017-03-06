Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who is directing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, says the upcoming film will feature scenes shot in sub-zero freezing locations. “Butterflies in stomach and lots of excitement, packing for sub-zero freezing locations ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘. It’s gonna be fun,” Zafar posted on Twitter on Sunday, without giving the exact location of where he is shooting.

Salman will return to share screen space with actress Katrina Kaif in the film. The shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai started in Morocco. It is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan.

Ek Tha Tiger centered on the life of an Indian spy of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina) during an investigation and how Tiger’s ideology and principles change over time.

Earlier, Salman and Zafar worked together in 2016 blockbuster Sultan.

On March 2, Zafar shared a screenshot of a Skype video call, where he was talking to six people from six different parts of the world.

“Countdown to the shoot begins as the crew from six different countries does a Skype call ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘, technology makes the world so small,” he wrote alongside an image.