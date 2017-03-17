Yash Raj Films is going more than the extra mile to ensure that their forthcoming spy drama, Tiger Zinda Hai, matches up to international standards of action. And fans are in for a delight! Salman Khan will be seen with a pack of Wolves in high octane action in YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai in the snow laden forests of Austria.

We already know that a Hollywood stunt and action crew lead by Tom Struthers will work alongside director Ali Abbas Zafar and his team for the film. The team began filming in Austria with a song and this will be followed by this amazing action sequence.

The international action crew is taking all cautionary measures to ensure the wolves are well taken care of by their trainer whose been working with the team for several days now and the action sequence will follow all guidelines.

A sequel to the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, the film promises some stylish and thrilling spy drama. For the film’s action and stunt sequence, well-known Hollywood stunt performer Tom Stuthers — known for Christopher Nolan’s Batman series, will be in charge.

The team is gearing up for the challenging environment in Austria as they will shoot amid snow-capped mountains, icy surroundings and small and quaint rural hamlets.

A YRF spokesperson said: “It will be very cold to shoot in Austria, but Tyrol is both an unexplored and a stunningly beautiful location. We loved the challenge of shooting here. Tom Struthers will bring in a lot of value with his expertise.”

“That Salman and Katrina agreed to shoot in this freezing cold place, where temperatures fall below minus 20 degrees, just goes on to prove how committed they are to the film.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is collaborating for the 2nd time with Salman, the duo have previously worked together in last year’s Blockbuster Sultan. While Ali and Katrina last worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit the screens on 22nd December.