Tiger Zinda Hai has scored big on television as the film fetched an impressive TVT of 1.37 crore i.e. 1.37 crore TV sets tuned in to watch the world television premiere of the film on Sony Max. Although the ratings recorded by Tiger Zinda Hai are lower than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the film has easily surpassed the ratings of Sultan and Tubelight.

Tiger Zinda Hai has also become the fifth consecutive Salman Khan film to grab a rating of 1 crore plus upon its TV premiere, thereby becoming the first and only star to attain this feat. The urban rating of Tiger Zinda Hai is 98,92,000, which is a huge number, however surprisingly, the film has failed to do that well in the rural areas. In the rural belt of India, the film fetched television rating of approximately 38,12,000.

Top 5 World Television Premiere For Salman Khan (BARC Rating)

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 2,51,01,000

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 2,50,56,000

Tiger Zinda Hai: 1,37,04,000

Sultan: 1,13,10,000

Tubelight: 1,02,61,000

Trending

In terms of all time ratings, Tiger Zinda Hai recorded the eighth biggest premiere of all time. The film is essentially an espionage thriller against the backdrop of action, and the genre is not something that people prefer to watch on TV. Family Drama’s and Comedies tend to do extremely well on TV, and the list of top 10 World Television premiere below just authenticates that fact, wherein 5 out of 10 films are either family dramas or comedies, and two others are the iconic films from the Baahubali Franchise.

Top 10 World TV Premiere of All Time: