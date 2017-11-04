Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is just 3 days away and we are already excited about it. Ek Tha Tiger teaser is still considered as one of the best promos ever made.

Let’s see what 5 things could prove Tiger Zinda Hai trailer to be the best promo of the year. It has a tough competition from Padmavati as it’s the most loved trailer this year along with Raees’ dark and gritty teaser.

1. The Salman The Khan!

To make a promo good we need big stars and Tiger Zinda Hai has a super-duper-star Salman Khan. The visions of him beating up the baddies, jumping on a car with the Tiger theme playing in the background are still clear. With the stills being out for Tiger Zinda Hai, we are sure this is going to be the next level of coolness.

2. The Terrific Tiger Theme

The first one composed by Julius Packiam became one of the most memorable theme songs ever made. The makers have also released a teaser of Tiger Zinda Hai‘s theme and we are definitely sure this would be the second best thing after Salman Khan of the trailer.

3. Picturesque Locales!

The film is shot at delightful locations of Austria, Greece, Morocco, Abu Dhabi and India. With Yash Raj backing it, we are sure we all are set for a ride through some beautiful locations. It would be interesting to see how Ali Abbas Zafar handles these locations as his previous work has been rooted to the country.

4. Irresistible Katrina Kaif

She has already bowled us numerous times with her beauty and she’s ready again to do it one more time. Katrina Kaif was more than a beautiful face for Ek Tha Tiger and we hope she has grabbed this one for a meaty role as well.

5. Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar has came up with Salman Khan’s highest grosser Sultan before this. Stakes are high for Tiger Zinda Hai and we believe he would nail the story by balancing the emotional quotient and Tiger’s swag at the same time.