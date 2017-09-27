Yash Raj Films has some very interesting films in its pipeline, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai being one of them. The officials yesterday announced that there’s something never seen before is coming today, on the occasion Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.

The official page of Yash Raj Films, yesterday, posted: “Tomorrow on Yashji’s birth anniversary, something BIG, something SPECIAL, something NEVER BEFORE is coming your way.”

Let’s take a look at the possible ‘never seen before’ announcements the production house could make:

1. Shah Rukh Khan In Dhoom 4:

There are strong rumours doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan might join the Dhoom franchise after all. John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan & Aamir Khan have set benchmarks hard to cross in this action-packed series. Shah Rukh Khan would only add up to the brilliance set by these stars.

2. Teaser/First Look Of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai:

Superstar Salman Khan recently wrapped up a great schedule of his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. Salman also tweeted that he had a wonderful time shooting in the country. “Leaving Abu Dhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, had a wonderful time.” The teaser surely could be a big and never seen before affair.

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s Film With Aditya Chopra

Longtime rumours might just get true today. Last seen together in 2008 (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi) – Shah Rukh Khan & Aditya Chopra might just get together for a film. This surely is big but falls short in ‘never seen before’ category because we’ve seen them. Yes! The genre could never be seen before but this also is a high possibility.

These are the 3 biggest possibilities which can be the surprise today. Rani Mukerji’s Hichki too is on cards but that doesn’t fall in the hyped up description given by Yash Raj Films. What do you think it might be? Do let us know in the comments section below.