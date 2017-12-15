The song Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai is a rave now. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina as lead, the song has set the internet on fire.

Swag Se Swagat is the first Bollywood movie song to break all records and get 1 million likes and 100,482,484 (100 Million+) views only in 25 days on YouTube. Music Direction by Vishal-Shekhar and lyrics by Irshad Kamil Swag Se Swagat also got the highest views and likes in 24 hours after being uploaded on YouTube.

The song features about 100 dancers comprising of ballerinas, hip-hop artistes and Afro-dance hall performers from countries like Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago. Like all Bhai song’s this song has also used the secret formula of using the trending word Swag,foreign location and a signature Salman step.

Rumours accuse the song to be a straight copy of The Horns by DJ KATCH right down to the beats.

The other songs to follow the league were Humma Humma from OK Jaanu to get 100 million views in 42 days, Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 45 days and Laila from Raees in 47 days.

We have to wait and watch to see how many more records does this superhit song breaks before its comes to a halt.