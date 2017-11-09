Tiger Zinda Hai Stalls Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Film Take Off

A few days back, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai launched the most awaited trailer of the year. The story of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer revolves around similar incidents that are shown in a Malayalam film, Take Off.

The filmmakers of Malayalam film Take Off recently revealed that they have dropped the idea of remaking their hit film in Hindi.

The Hindi remake is being shelved because Tiger Zinda Hai also has a similar plot which was seen in the film, Take Off. Manorama Online has reported that the talks for the Hindi remake of Take Off was in the last stage and Jet Airways was expected to venture into the film.

Both the films are set in Iraq and have a mission to rescue nurses kidnapped by the terrorist group ISIS. In Take Off, Parvathy Menon played the central character, Sameera. In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are in the lead roles and they fight for a mission to rescue 25 Indian nurses.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the second film in the franchise after EK Tha Tiger. The latter was directed by Kabir Khan and it was released in 2012 which broke all the box office records. Now, Tiger Zinda Hai has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which will undoubtedly destruct the box office on a huge scale.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj banner, Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.