The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have finally revealed the first poster of the film and along with Salman Khan fans, we also can’t take their eyes off. Bhai fans couldn’t have got a better Diwali gift than this one.

The poster only features our very own Tiger giving us an intense stare with a gun in his hand. His look is completed with his signature scarf from the first instalment Ek Tha Tiger. The poster also has a tagline: “No One Hunts like A Wounded Tiger”.

Take a look at the poster:

Tiger Zinda Hai…. pic.twitter.com/bOV38bnyGa — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) October 18, 2017

The Salman, Katrina starrer is a sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation. The 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan but this one is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai shot in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule at multiple locations in the city. Salman said in a statement, “Tiger Zinda Hai is a film of sizeable scale and context. Abu Dhabi, with a variety of locations, and gracious hosts, is ideal to shoot a film like this one. I hope that the entire unit will enjoy our time here.”

A source from the film’s unit said, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar has committed to deliver action, stunts and fight sequences that will compete with global standards with Tiger Zinda Hai. To shoot for Katrina’s action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film worked with her. Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes. There are also stuntmen from France, UK and Spain involved in this portion, which is quite elaborate.”

Sources also reveal that Katrina Kaif had to train to achieve a certain level of fitness for her action sequences. To deliver on this portion of the film’s shoot, Kaif had trained and worked hard to be in perfect shape. Given that the lissome beauty has been posting images from her shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai regularly, one can expect some cutting edge action from her.

The film will hit theaters this December and also Paresh Rawal in a key role.