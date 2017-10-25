The second poster of Tiger Zinda Hai is finally unveiled by Salman Khan today. Bhai has been dropping new posters of the film to give his fans a visual treat.

The poster features Salman Khan aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif aka Zoya holding guns in their hands. The backdrop of the poster has a war sequence with a helicopter and a destroyed town. The poster has a tagline: “This Christmas There Will Peace”.

Take a look at the poster:

The Salman, Katrina starrer is a sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation. 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan but this one is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Trending :

Fans are super excited to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif together on the silver screen. Ali Abbas Zafar has already declared that he will raise the bar of action in this film. This actor-director duo has already given us Sultan which is Salman’s highest grossing film till date. Fans will be expecting Tiger Zinda Hai to surpass all the records and create history once again.

Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has Remo D’souza’s Race 3. We all know that Race is a huge franchise and is one of the most loved movies. And this time, the excitement is beyond any limits! Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Salman and not to forget that we have always loved watching this Jodi on the big screen. Since Salman and Remo have collaborated for the project, fans are expecting more from Race 3. Choreographer-director Remo has also stalled the shooting of the finale of his dance reality show, Dance Champions to start the first schedule of Race 3.