Tiger Zinda Hai Or Padmavati: Which Is The Best Trailer Of The Year?

Yes! We know this is a difficult question to ask but still, if there is a race there will be one winner. Padmavati trailer released recently acquired the chaos of love from every corner. But, the best was saved for last & it is here – Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Ranveer Singh took everyone by storm just with his dialogue-less presence in Padmavati trailer, Deepika Padukone graced with her eternal beauty and Shahid Kapoor too stunned everyone. On the other hand, we have a trailer pumped with action sequences and alarming background score – Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan is back to what he does best – make everyone drool over with his swag. We saw him last in his original avatar in Kick, yes there were some shades in Sultan too but with Tiger Zinda Hai he is back. Tiger Zinda Hai is high on content but Salman Khan will definitely have a field day with this one.

Katrina Kaif too is seen performing some high octane sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai trailer. “Katrina has really pushed herself for the part. She has also gone the extra mile to train in important nuances like aggressive hand-to-hand combat,” director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar said.

Ranveer Singh’s aggressive avatar as Khilji — as seen in the poster of Padmavati — caught the attention of Bollywood buffs. He sports kohl eyes, long tresses, and a scar on his face for the role of the anti-hero in the period drama.

Deepika Padukone essays the title role in the movie, which sets out to tell the tale of the valour and heroism of Rajputs. Shahid Kapoor features as her husband.

