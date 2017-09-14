Time and again, stills and videos from the sets of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s next Tiger Zinda Hai go viral all thanks to the director Ali Abbas Zafar or the stars and their fan clubs. And with every post, we just cannot wait for this action pack entertainer to release.

Now, we have got our hands on some new stills and they are just amazing! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have almost wrapped the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is currently being filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has been posting about the film and its stars. His recent post appears to be from when Salman and Katrina took a break while filming or after pack-up on sets. Salman and Katrina share the frame in the picture but are occupied separately – Katrina is busy capturing the sunset while Salman stares into the distance – all of this is etched out in silhouettes.

In the still, Salman Khan is seen with an intense look as his car is flying in the air. Not only this still of Salman but one shared by film’s lead actor Katrina from the sets is also making us happy. Kabir Khan, who helmed Ek Tha Tiger, handed over the director’s hat to Ali Abbas Zafar for the sequel. However, Paresh Rawal and Angad Bedi join as the new cast members.

Let’s take a look at the stills here:

Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :) pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai will hit theatres in 2018 and Salman should expect a big hit after Tubelight’s bad performance at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which also starred Salman and Katrina. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.

Katrina was recently seen in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film did not do any wonders at the box office but most critics liked the movie. Katrina has had a string of flops and is in need for a hit.