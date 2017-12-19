Tiger Zinda Hai Makers Threatened By MNS; Faces Controversy Just Before The Release

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is standing amidst a controversy just 3 days before its release. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is clashing with a Marathi film Deva which have irked the controversy.

According to a video released by News 18, the film division head of MNS, Amey Khopkar has written a letter to all cinema owners regarding the release of a Marathi film titled Deva. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is releasing this week and because of the same Deva is not getting the desired screens.

Apparently, Raj Thackeray and party members have threatened the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai and asked them if the shows are not divided properly with Deva then they will answer them in their own style.

#BREAKING – MNS threatens cinema owners over Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ pic.twitter.com/BSrDFpTebV — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 19, 2017

Post Padmavati delay, we only have one request from anyone and everyone who is trying to stall any movie – please don’t.

Its prequel Ek Tha Tiger was banned in Pakistan for portraying their security agencies wrongfully. The release of Tiger Zinda Hai in Pakistan is still questionable but it has now some serious issue in Maharashtra at least.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the box office franchise that sees Salman as a RAW agent who falls in love with a Pakistani spy played by Katrina, gave them a chance to be back together on set after five years. Salman has worked with Katrina in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuvvraaj and Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, will release worldwide on December 22.

Apart from Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan will also be seen in Race 3. Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza.