Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to surprise us with their crackling chemistry in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. In Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman and Katrina will be reprising their characters Tiger and Zoya.

Yesterday, the makers had released some unseen pictures from the sets and Twitteratis went crazy! A few days back, we saw the amazing poster of the film and it literally broke the internet. Today, Ali tweeted Katrina’s look and we must say she looks raw and kickass! Ali captioned the picture as, “Zoya, if eyes could kill #Katrina Kaif @TigerZindaHai.”

In the film, Zoya (Katrina’s character) is an elite intelligence agent, tackling hand-to-hand combats and adapting to a different set of mannerisms for her character. Speaking about Katrina, Ali elaborated, “In this film, Zoya plays a super spy. It was essential to understand how such agents think and operate. So, we got Katrina to train with real agents, used their expertise and experience. For instance, as intelligence agents, you have to train a certain way to keep your mental balance in direst situations. Say you face someone who has a gun and you don’t.

How do you still stay neutral and calm, and figure out the best possible way to counter and survive in such a situation. Katrina has really pushed herself for the part. She has also gone the extra mile to train in important nuances like aggressive hand-to-hand combat. The action that Katrina has done looks very real onscreen, despite being mounted on a grand scale.”

Well, this is definitely raising our excitement to watch Tiger Zinda Hai! What about you? Do let us know in the comments section below.