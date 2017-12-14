Recently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger Zinda Hai got a U/A certificate by the Indian Censor Board. But it is struggling to get a release in Pakistan as Pakistan’s Central Board of Film Censor has refused NOC.

Earlier, even the Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger had not released in the neighboring country. Pakistan Censor board chairman Mobasher Hasan told The Express Tribune that Tiger Zinda Hai has been refused NOC for the release in Pakistan.

He said, “Tiger Zinda Hai has been refused the NOC, citing the same reason as the first installment of the franchise. The image of Pakistan and its law enforcement agencies has been compromised.” It seems that the distributors in Pakistan are not happy with the decision. Sulaiman S. Lalani, Executive Director, Geo TV Network, which was geared up to distribute the movie, is disheartened.

“Our preferred option was that Tiger Zinda Hai should have been allowed for import, presented to censor board, and if any objectionable material was found against the interests of Pakistan/ Islam, exhibition of the film shouldn’t have been allowed then. In fact, if there was anything against the national interests of Pakistan in the film, we ourselves wouldn’t have sought the exhibition but this could have been done only after preview of the film,” Sulaiman said.

He said they were verbally advised that Ministry of Information has decided not to issue NOC for import of Tiger Zinda Hai with “no reasons assigned”. Lalani is expecting a written response from both parties on Thursday. Given Salman’s fan following in Pakistan, there was a high-interest level in the movie. “Pakistan loves Salman Khan. Sultan was a mega blockbuster and minted approximately $3 million at the box office in Pakistan. His Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also loved by fans here,” Lalani said.

Tiger Zinda Hai director Zafar told IANS in an earlier interview that it’s a largely a story about humanity. “The film is a very human story… it is not political at all. The idea is that when there is a fight between right and wrong, what is at stake is humanity. And there’s nothing bigger than humanity,” he said.