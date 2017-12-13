Tiger Zinda Hai Or Ek Tha Tiger: Which Is Your Favourite Music Album?

Mashallah VS Swag Se Swagat, Banjara VS Zinda Hai, Saiyaara VS Dil Diyan Gallan – Tiger Zinda Hai VS Ek Tha Tiger. Two different films, two different music directors, two different directors but one similar thing – Salman Khan. Let’s put both the albums side by side to make it an easy comparison for you guys.

While Ek Tha Tiger had 4 original songs, 1 instrumental and 3 remixes; Tiger Zinda Hai has 5 original songs and 1 unplugged version. Ek Tha Tiger had a mix of singers like KK, Shreya Ghoshal, Wajid, Mohit Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh and Palak Muchhal; Ali Abbas Zafar has changed the music directors but retained few of good things from the prequel.

Sukhwinder who crooned Banjaara in the previous one lent his voice for Zinda Hai in this one and Shreya Ghoshal got a soulful Daata Tu after making us groove on Mashallah in Ek Tha Tiger. While Mashallah was one of the most loved songs of the year, Swag Se Swagat has surely been creating waves among the fans ruling some charts.

Trending

Dil Diyan Gallan sung by Atif Aslam has already been declared by best of the year by many. Even Ek Tha Tiger had a fun-loving song in Laapata but Dil Diyan Gallan is on another level as a whole song. Tiger Zinda Hai wins this battle. Saiyaara, for me, was the best song of the album in the prequel and now we have Jyoti Nooran’s Tera Noor. This simply intense song surely adds the magic to the album.

On seeing as a whole package; which of both the albums from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai do you like more? Vote your opinion in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments section below.