Tiger Zinda Hai Advance Booking Status: Roaring Its Success Pre-Release

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is now just a day away from its release and the advance booking of its is already roaring its success at the box office. The movie’s advance booking opened to an amazing response, Mumbai was a bit slow but it has picked up since yesterday.

Let’s see how Tiger Zinda Hai has been faring at the ticket windows just before a day of its release.

Mumbai:

Mumbai, though started slow, has been picking up the speed. The single screen cinemas of certain areas are already filling fast and some shows are house full. Yes, the advance in this part of the country is definitely low as compared to the craze we saw for Prem Ratan Dhan Payo but today will play the key. Salman’s home-ground cinema halls like Gaiety Galaxy and Chandan are almost full for the entire day tomorrow. Evening shows are already sold out.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi is comparatively way better than Mumbai where you can see as half of the shows filling fast. There are definitely more oranges (Filling fast signs) and it should clock better than Mumbai. Delhi has been a strong zone for Salman and even with this one, there is a hope the film will pick up today by evening.

Pune:

Pune, in comparison with Mumbai, is a bit low but its major-working areas are having more oranges which is a positive sign. Pune anyway picks up on the judgement day rather than a day before. Spot booking for this area has always been impressive rather than advance.

Bengaluru:

This part is the most balanced one, with almost half of the shows filling fast few are still to pick up. It would be interesting to see its final status as Bengaluru has shown the maximum improvement since yesterday, better than Mumbai.

Chennai:

Chennai is the best of all, with over 90% of show filling fast, many shows are already housefull. This also may be because of the number of shows are comparatively low as this part of the country has too many movies to serve. Whatever the reason may be, Tiger Zinda Hai in this part will be sold out before its first show starts.