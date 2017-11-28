Tiger Zinda Hai: 5 Reasons Why We Can’t Wait To Watch Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Romance In Dil Diyan Gallan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood today. And how can we forget their flawless chemistry in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger and Zoya had stolen our hearts in the peppy number, Mashallah. A few days back, we witnessed some swagger moves in the song Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai.

Both of them are sharing the screen after five long years. And they have successfully managed to leave a mark on our minds with cool moves. But now, it is time to move over the swag and look forward to their magical romantic ride in their next song, Dil Diyan Gallan. Here are five reasons that make us more excited about the song:

1.Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently shared a picture of Salman and Katrina which looked like a proper ballroom set up. Both of them look so royal and magical in this picture which cant even imagine. During the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai, this look of the actors was revealed at that time. We are sure that this on-screen chemistry after five years will do wonders once it releases.

2.First Romantic Song From the Film

After showing off some hot moves and rapping skills, Katrina and Salman are now all set to spread the love with this beautiful song. The song Dil Diyan Gallan is a romantic song from the film and it seems that both will showcase their breath-taking chemistry in this track. We will see both of them doing The Waltz and this is what raises our excitement more!

3.Dil Diyan Gallan to Launch on Bigg Boss 11

Do you guys want to see Salman and Katrina performing live on this romantic track? There’s a happy news for you all. The duo will launch their song on Salman’s show, Bigg Boss 11 and guess what? They will also perform on the show. Salman will woo Katrina by doing the Waltz with her just like in the song video! Do you guys need some more reasons to get excited?

4.Visual Treat

It is not every day that we see Katrina and Salman romancing on-screen. For all the fans, this song will be a golden opportunity! In the still, we can see the visuals are too good and almost it look like a fairy tale. The song is shot at Golden Roof and it is expected to be a great visual attraction in the film. This romantic track is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and we have already seen her magic in Swag Se Swagat. So, now we can just imagine how this song will look like!

5.Vishal and Shekhar’s Music Mantra!

This amazing duo has given us some amazing dance and party numbers. The first track Swag Se Swagat got such an overwhelming response. Now, we are pretty sure that even this track will be one of the best tracks by Vishal and Shekhar. Now, we wonder who would have sung this song. The first track from Tiger Zinda Hai was crooned by Vishal, now we think that Dil Diyan Gallan might be sung by Shekhar since it is a romantic track.