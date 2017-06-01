Here’s the first look of Tiger Shroff from Bollywood’s first dance-action film Munna Michael. The romantic musical also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a grey character.

Check out the poster here:

In the poster, we can see Tiger Shroff making his way through the crowd which is cheering for him. The colors of the poster are catchy and vibrant.Tiger Shroff is seen sporting a loose dungaree to swag up the poster.

According to reports, the actor’s avatar will be unlike anything fans have seen before and the makers hope it will come as a surprise to many. This film will be Tiger’s third outing with director Sabbir Khan after working together in films like ‘Heropanti‘ and ‘Baaghi‘.

The actor also gets to pay a tribute to his idol Michael Jackson through dance in this project. Interestingly, Tiger’s dad Jackie Shroff also gave him one of his bandanas to wear for this film.

Munna Michael has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Talking about the film, Tiger had said, “I am really happy that ‘Munna Michael’ is creating buzz on social media. We all have worked very hard for this film and I am quite happy with its outcome. The film’s trailer will release very soon. It’s basically a dance and action film, but I feel it’s a smart family entertainer with a nice message. It has attractive elements for the youth. I am working with Nawazuddin for the first time. It’s been a fantastic experience to work with him. He is very supportive as a co-star and I learnt a lot from him. I hope people will like our work in the film.”

Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani, the movie, also starring debutante Nidhi Agerwal, releases July 21.