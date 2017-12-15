Tiger Shroff’s List Of Upcoming Movies Is A Mixed Bag Of Action & Style

Tiger Shroff was introduced to the world of Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala directed Heropanti in 2014, an action comedy flick for which he won debut star of the year at IIFA that year. Shroff’s next release was an action drama Baaghi directed by Sabbir Khan earned for which he earned critical acclaim.

Baaghi not only minted well at the box office but also gifted Tiger an action-hero image. Here goes the list of his upcoming movies which could give him a stronger grip in the industry and establish him as a critically as well as commercially successful actor.

1. Baaghi 2

After the massive success of the original film last year, the makers confirmed the sequel of their hit movie Baaghi. Disha Patani will replace Shraddha Kapoor who played opposite the actor in the prequel. Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, and Randeep Hooda will appear in prominent roles in the sequel.

2. Student Of The Year 2

Tiger Shroff will star in the sequel of Karan Johar‘s 2012 movie Student Of The Year that will be directed by Punit Malhotra. Although the details on the female lead are sketchy, rumours suggest it could be Disha Patani and Ananya Panday. It is the sequel to the movie Student Of The Year from 2012 that featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

3. Rambo (Hollywood Movie Remake)

Upcoming Bollywood movie Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role, is the remake of Sylvester Stallone’s First Blood (1982), the first of Hollywood film series Rambo. Tiger will play the lead role in this movie to be directed by Siddharth Anand. Details of the movie are yet to be announced. This will be a war action drama genre movie.

Step-by-step, Tiger Shroff is making a mark in Bollywood and is a talent that will surely shine brighter with time.