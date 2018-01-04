After delivering power-packed entertaining franchises like Housefull series and Judwaa, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to treat the audience with Baaghi 2 on March 30th 2018.The return of the Baaghi franchise promises to bring to celluloid more action, adventure and entertainment. The film gives Bollywood a fresh pairing with the coming together of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Sharing the good news on social media, both Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared, “Kickstarting the New Year with yet another favourite franchise film!

Baaghi 2 brings back the power-packed rebel Tiger Shroff to the big screen in a never seen before avatar. It is for the first time that the actor will be ditching his long tresses and opting for a short hairdo.

Post the Blockbuster success of 2016’s film Baaghi, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala will be reviving the thrill with a sequel in 2018.

The first look poster of Baaghi 2 was released in May last year, featuring a bare backed Tiger Shroff holding an intense gaze sporting a chiseled body. The look generated immense buzz across audience segments.

Ever since the Baaghi 2 team has been treating their fans with sneak peeks from the film sets.

The Rebels, Tiger, and Disha along with the team if Baaghi 2 wrapped the first schedule of their film in September 2017.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2‘ is directed by Ahmed Khan.