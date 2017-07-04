There are very few newcomers whose names have not been linked with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. After Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani it is now Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya. Fresh reports claim that Jhanvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey might star opposite Tiger Shroff in SOTY 2. As per reports, Chunky Pandey’s daughter, who recently completed her graduation, is actively prepping for her Bollywood debut and has started taking acting and dance lessons for the same.

Speculations about the film’s lead cast are rife ever since the project has been announced. There have been reports about Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani starring in the film. However, in none of the cases, there has been any confirmation from the makers. This time too, an official announcement from Karan Johar is still awaited.

SOTY 2 is the sequel to Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. The film will be helmed by director Punit Malhotra who previously directed films like I Hate Luv Storys (2010) and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) both starring Imran Khan in the lead.

The SOTY series is a launch pad for newcomers in Bollywood. The first one had two male leads and one female lead, played by Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth and Varun made their acting debut with the film, while for Alia, who has previously worked as a child actor in the 1999 film Sangharsh, SOTY marked her first film as a grown-up actress.

This time around, the makers have decided to have one male lead and two female leads in Student of the Year 2. Tiger Shroff has already been confirmed to essay the male lead. But Ananya and Jhanvi are still at the level of speculations. Let’s wait and watch if Tiger gets to romance Ananya and Jhanvi on screen or not.