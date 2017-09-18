Tiger Shroff to go bald in the Ahmed Khan directed Baaghi 2

After making his debut in Bollywood with the smash hit film Heropanti, Tiger Shroff went on to give a whole new meaning and dimension to the term ‘Bollywood Hero’. Besides his good looks, Tiger Shroff became hugely popular for his effortless action stunts, his impeccable dancing skills and also for his uber-cool hairstyle.

The latest update on Tiger Shroff will surely have you in a state of surprise as well as shock. While Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film Baaghi 2 will see him performing his trademark action and dance moves, the shocking element about this film is that he will be seen in a bald avatar in the film. That also explains the reason as to why was Tiger Shroff being recently spotted wearing a cap while attending shows like Remo D’souza’s dance reality talent hunt show ‘Dance Plus’ and even at the press conference of the ‘Indian Premier Futsal League 2017’, in which he owns a team.

Much like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, too will see Tiger Shroff in two distinctive looks. Tiger Shroff will also be seen upping his skills of dancing and action skills in Baaghi 2. With this, Tiger Shroff will be joining the likes of superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, who happen to be the actors who went bald in their films. Baaghi 2 will also see the first time pairing of Tiger Shroff with his (much alleged) real-life lady love Disha Patani, who has already proved her acting mettle in Bollywood with films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of ‘Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’, Baaghi 2 is being presented by Fox Star Studios. The film has been scheduled to release on April 27 next year. Unlike Baaghi which had been directed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi 2 is being directed by the famous-choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan.