Tiger Shroff had a successful debut in 2014 with “Heropanti“, for which he invested two years of labour and passion to achieve an enviable body frame and a natural fluidity in action scenes.

He followed it up with another hit, “Baaghi“. Tiger’s first setback came with the failure of “A Flying Jatt” last year. The super-hero film was expected to be Shroff’s 3rd back to back successful venture. However, the film couldn’t recover its investments through its theatrical run.

Now, with a Hindi remake of Hollywood action film “Rambo“, “Munna Michael“, “Student of the Year 2” and “Baaghi 2” in his kitty, the road ahead seems to be all planned out for Tiger.

Talking about Hollywood remakes in India, Tiger said: “I think the trend is great. Hollywood films are fantastic. There are so many films that I watch over and over again, so why not make a film again. We might not be able to make it exactly like them most of the time, but at least (we can) take the essence of the story and Indianise it a little bit.”

Instead of fretting about expectations, Tiger sees his anticipated projects as adding “good pressure” to excel.

“There is pressure, but it is a good pressure — something that makes you want to work harder. It motivates me to do better and better and keep giving the audiences more,” added the 27-year-old.

With Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone already hoping India doesn’t “wreck” his iconic actioner “Rambo”, the Hindi film’s director Siddharth Anand is confident of delivering an impactful punch with it. He says he’s going all out to make the world to sit up and see what India can do with action and emotions.