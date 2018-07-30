Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan had stolen hearts, and achieved great success after its release in 2012. The makers are coming up with its sequel – Student Of The Year 2 which will star Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria in the lead. However, Karan Johar has announced the postponement of the movie.

KJo took to Twitter and wrote,”There is a NEW DATE for #SOTY2!!!! The admissions are now in summer 2019!!! Watch this space! @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi.” The movie which was earlier scheduled to release on November 23, 2018 will now roll out in the theatres in 2019. The movie now is slated to release on 10th May 2019. It’ll leave another week open for Thugs Of Hindostan which is scheduled to release on 7th November 2018.

The sequel will be directed by Punit Malhotra, and will also see Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria starring in the project.