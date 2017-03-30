Tiger Shroff Opens Up On Undergoing Depression Post A Flying Jatt’s Failure

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is known to be one of the humblest star kids in Bollywood recently made a rather striking revelation. Tiger who was last seen in A Flying Jatt mentioned to a leading magazine that he was under depression after the failure of the film. It’s hard to survive in an industry like Bollywood where an actor can be written off in just two films and looks like that affected Tiger.

He mentioned, “I started on a high with Baaghi (2016). I was over the moon when it opened on 12 crore and did 15 crore on a Sunday. For a newcomer and for a second film, that’s pretty good. And then kept going up. But when the numbers for A Flying Jatt came in, I thought, ‘I put in so much work, why didn’t they like it?'”

The film starred him as a superhero who is fighting an antagonist who gets powerful with pollution. The film was panned by critics and termed to be a ‘strictly for kids’ affair.

Talking about how he got over it, Tiger said, “A month of hard-core depression. A lot of emotional eating. When I started shooting for Munna Michael, I was still in that mindset. I didn’t have any drive. But after I finished my first schedule, I thought, ‘I can’t wait for people to see this now.'”

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has opened up about the struggles of surviving in Bollywood. Remember how Deepika Padukone broke down on the camera while sharing her story of getting over depression and later becoming a ambassador, stringiness on the necessity to maintain one’s mental health!

Tiger will be next seen Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael. This is the third time he is collaborating with the director after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film marks the debut of model Nidhi Agerwal and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role.