Tiger Shroff is quickly becoming to be a favorite for action fanatics. The star kid is known for his unique dance moves and has managed to make a huge fan following for himself. After debuting with Heropanti, he pulled off another action romance drama, Baaghi, which was lauded by the audiences. The film also became a profitable venture. In his last film, he was seen playing a superhero, A Flying Jatt.

Now, in his next, titled Munna Michael, Tiger will be seen playing the character of a die-hard Michael Jackson fan.

He will be seen romancing debutante, Niddhi Agerwal in the film. The duo were recently spotted at an event and were more than happy to talk about their upcoming film. Tiger mentioned that it is a complete masala entertainer with a good mix of action, romance and dance. Check out what they had to say here:

Newbie Niddhi on the other hand seemed rather excited about working with Tiger. She stated how difficult it was for her to match upto Tiger’s level of hard work.

This is the third time Tiger is working with director Sabbir Khan.

Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. The actor will play a grey character in the film and by just looking at his stylish transformation, we can expect a meaty role from him. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, where he received a lot of praises for his work.

Tiger has also filmed a song for Munna Michael, which he says is a tribute to his father and film industry veteran Jackie Shroff. Titled “Ding dang”, the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

“The song is a tribute to my father (Jackie Shroff). There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero… He’s the reason I’m here. That’s why for this character I’m trying to live his life”, Tiger said in a statement.

Munna Michael is all set to release on 7th July,2017.