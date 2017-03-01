Tiger Shroff, Niddhi Aggerwal Snapped On The Sets Of Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his next, Munna Michael. The actor is working with director Sabbir Khan for the third time now after his debut film Heropanti and Baaghi. The film will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a lead role and marks the debut of actress Niddhi Aggerwal as the female lead.

The film will be revolving around Tiger’s character who is a street lad and happens to be a big fan of pop star Michael Jackson. We recently found some on the sets pictures of the film where Tiger is seen flaunting his abs.

Check out the pictures here:

Tiger was last seen Remo D’Souza’s superhero film, A Flying Jatt which bombed at the box office. Munna Michael is all set to release on 7th July,2017.