Tiger Shroff Gets Brand Offers From Mass Centres!

After the stupendous success of this years’ Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is flooded with brand offers from mass centres as the actor has an incredible fan following across the nation. The Superstar has especially been showered with offers from Nagpur, as his last film flared incredibly well there.

As the action entertainer, Baaghi 2 minted moolah across the nation, small towns particularly hailed the action hero Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff for his remarkable performance.

Tiger Shroff who made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti stepped into Bollywood as an action star becoming a familiar face in the households of India. Baaghi 2 further established the actor as an action Superstar making him one of the most known faces in every corner of the nation.

Owing to his unfathomable fanbase amongst the small towns, local brands from various cities are approaching the actor. Especially, brands from Nagpur are reaching out to Tiger to become their brand ambassador and are ready to pay a huge amount.

Youngest of the younger lot in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff broke major records at the box office with his recent outing Baaghi 2. With the action entertainer Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff raced past his contemporaries to emerge as one of the most bankable actors to deliver an unprecedented feat of 165 crores at the box office.