Tiger Shroff & His Family React After Ram Gopal Varma Calls Him A ‘Transgender’

Ram Gopal Varma made headlines yesterday after a phone call recording was leaked where he was calling Tiger Shroff a transgender. The call recording was leaked by another actor Vidyut Jammwal while talking to whom, an inebriated RGV had abused Tiger.

Tiger has reacted on the issue, saying it would be inappropriate for him to speak his mind as RGV is a senior in the industry where he is just a new entrant. Talking to reporters at an event yesterday, the Baaghi actor said, “I have said this before. Umm everybody has a freedom of speech of course, RGV is a senior, he has been in the industry for years, whereas I have recently entered the industry, so mann ki baat bolu toh it won’t be appropriate!”

Tiger further said that he’s glad to have left a mark in the industry with his work and hence people are talking about him. He said, “I would also want to say that I am glad that I have made some kind of an identity, a mark in the industry that people are at least talking about me. I have made some kind of an impact! If this makes him (RGV) happy, it is okay, he is a senior man. It would be out of line if I react and I don’t want to bring any shame to my mother and father, because I know they wouldn’t want me to react! I don’t want to bring more light to this situation.”

Even though Tiger said that his parents wouldn’t want him to react, but they have chosen to break their silence on the matter. Jackie Shroff, who will be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Sarkar 3, said, “What can I say? My son has such an effect on some people that they leave their work to comment on my l’il cub.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna retorted, “I couldn’t be prouder of my brother for already having such a massive effect on people who have been in the game for far longer than he has this early on in his career. He’s killing it.”

The actor’s mother Ayesha Shroff took a dig at the filmmaker without naming him by saying, “While the dogs bark, the caravan passes on.”