Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 Eyeing To Take A Bumper Opening

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ Baaghi 2 is racing towards a bumper advance booking from audiences across India. The advance bookings for the film opened recently and the response from theatre owners has been phenomenal.

While Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi set a benchmark for action films in Bollywood, is all set to surpass that level and redefine action for the audience.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Pvr Ltd said, “Baaghi 2 is anticipated to open with big numbers in the second quarter of FY 18-19. The sequel is probing heavy on advance bookings and is expected to see substantial footfall in the first week itself.”

“The advance booking response of Baaghi 2 is outstanding across all INOX multiplexes. Promos of the film are looking very promising. Viewers have been waiting for an out and out action adventure film for quite some time.

We are expecting very good numbers this holiday weekend and hoping the movie will get in good footfalls across all INOX Multiplexes and a great start to the new financial year,” says Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Limited.

Rahul Kadbet, Head of Programming, Carnival Cinemas said, “We opened the advance bookings on Sunday and its picking up very well. At most of our centers at Carnival Cinemas, patrons like to watch out and out mass action films. During the upcoming long weekend, we will surely get to see a good footfall all over. Daring stunts, chase sequences, air strikes and other large-scale action sequences looks very promising and larger than life approach, truly making it a spectacle.”

“Tiger has brought back the action genre of the 90s, his appeal amongst the masses is tremendous. Audiences are reminded of Sunny Deol & Akshay Kumar who were known as the action experts. Fans had loved Baaghi (2016) and are now looking forward to Baaghi 2. The songs’ craze has caught on and with the holiday season coming up, we are hoping for a bumper opening. One can truly compare Tiger Shroff to Bruce Lee.” said Manoj Desai, owner of G7 Bandra.

“Action as a genre has always worked with the youth and Tiger, who has created massive youth following and has reinvented action in all his movies, is immensely loved by audiences. The combination of martial arts and action is a big hit amongst cinegoers. The songs too have become a big rage with the youth & the audience have been waiting for an action entertainer for a long time. With Baaghi 2 releasing on this long weekend, we are hoping for a very big opening,” Shashank Raizada, Managing Director Delite Cinemas Delhi, added.

Baaghi 2 will present all forms of action, from hand to hand combat, chase sequence, outdoor mega action sequences to all new forms of weaponry.

The trailer gave us glimpses of one of the grandest scale of action films ever made in Bollywood while the helicopter sequence particularly left everyone intrigued.

Moreover, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 look has become the talk of the town and people are calling it his best look.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March.