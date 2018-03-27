The cast of the most awaited film Baaghi 2 Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has reached the capital to meet the Baaghi’s.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who are the lead actors of the film have reached Delhi’s G L Bajaj College to promote their movie.

The two chose to make an unconventional entry by landing in a chopper at the college. As a sign of rebel and Baaghi, they tied a Bandana to their hand.

The students from the college performed for the actors and a fan also wrote a rap for Disha.

Baaghi 2 is the sequel of 2014’s superhit film Baaghi. Baaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

Just like Baaghi we will see a fresh pairing in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The recently released song featuring both the leads Tiger and Disha has gained a lot of popularity in the audience.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 30th March 2018.