The cast of the most awaited film Baaghi 2 Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has reached the capital to meet the Baaghi’s.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani who are the lead actors of the film have reached Delhi’s G L Bajaj College to promote their movie.

Baaghi's Tiger and Disha
Baaghi’s Tiger and Disha
Baaghi's Tiger and Disha
Baaghi’s Tiger and Disha

The two chose to make an unconventional entry by landing in a chopper at the college. As a sign of rebel and Baaghi, they tied a Bandana to their hand.

The students from the college performed for the actors and a fan also wrote a rap for Disha.

Baaghi's Tiger and Disha
Baaghi’s Tiger and Disha
Baaghi's Tiger and Disha
Baaghi’s Tiger and Disha

Baaghi 2 is the sequel of 2014’s superhit film BaaghiBaaghi 2 has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

Baaghi's Tiger and Disha
Baaghi’s Tiger and Disha

Just like Baaghi we will see a fresh pairing in Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The recently released song featuring both the leads Tiger and Disha has gained a lot of popularity in the audience.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 30th March 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here