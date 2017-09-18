Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 has kickstarted shoot in Pune. The second installment to the 2016 Baaghi will be shot in college campus of Pune.

The biggest action film of the year Baaghi 2 will feature Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The action film is all set to raise new standards in terms of action.

Baaghi 2 will release two years after the first film Baaghi released. While Baaghi released on 29th April 2016, Baaghi 2 will release on 27th April 2018, exactly two years after the first film hit the screens.

The Sajid Nadiadwala film will bring in action sequences never seen before in Bollywood. The filmmaker has managed to bring together one of the most anticipated pairings in Bollywood. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on screen.

According to reports, Tiger Shroff may be portraying the character of an Army officer in the sequel and just like its prequel, this film will also have high-octane action sequences and stunts. The makers have hired popular action director Tony Ching for this action flick and Tiger will soon start training with him. Tony has directed action sequences for films like Shaolin Soccer, Hero and Krrish 3. The film will be extensively shot in Shanghai. g

Trending :

The first look of the film was released in May, which not only churned the excitement of the fans but also received appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Munna Michael which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Niddhi Agerwal in lead roles. The film had tanked at the box office miserably.