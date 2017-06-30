Tiger Shroff has always chosen to remain tight-lipped about his relationship with rumoured ladylove Bollywood hottie Disha Patani. However, the actor has dropped a major hint, which is enough to fuel speculations about their relationship! For those of you who are dying with curiosity to learn what the actor has said, Tiger has mentioned that he shares a ‘special bond’ with Disha!

The 27-year-old actor has lent his voice to Spidey in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming. At a promotional event of the film in Mumbai, the actor was quizzed on sharing the screen with his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani in his forthcoming film Baaghi 2. The reply Tiger offered, drops major hints about their off-screen chemistry! Tiger said, “I will be more at ease while shooting with her. I share a special bond with her and I am very comfortable around her.” We are not sure whether Tiger’s female fans will be very ‘comfortable’ after hearing this but we are definitely very curious to learn more about Tiger and Disha’s ‘special bond’.

Although rumors of the two actors going steady have been doing the rounds for a while, neither Tiger nor Disha chose to come out in the open about it. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has mentioned that they are ‘great friends’ and very ‘comfortable’ with each other. ‘Comfortable’ is the word which both Tiger and Disha use when asked about their chemistry, neither revealing nor denying link-up rumors!

Baaghi 2 is the first film in which Tiger will be romancing Disha. Although the rumored lovebirds have not shared screen space in any film before this, they have featured together in a T-Series video song Befikra, which released in June last year.

Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Putting an end to all speculations, the filmmaker recently announced Disha’s name as the film’s lead actress. Nadiadwala said that he was ‘convinced’ about Tiger and Disha’s chemistry after a look test for the film and hence roped in Disha for the role. After Tiger’s mention of the ‘special bond’ which he shares with Disha, we are also ‘convinced’ about their (off-screen) chemistry!