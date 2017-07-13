Tiger Shorff Opens Up On RGv’s Personal Comments On Him

Ram Gopal Verma has always been in the news for trolling someone on Twitter. He takes no time to rant about something on Twitter. Ram Gopal Varma’s obsession with Tiger Shroff has continued. After tagging the Baaghi actor as Urmila Matondkar and Bikini babe among a present lot of actors, RGV had tweeted referring Tiger as Gay. While Tiger has always been tight lipped on this topic.

On Tiger’s birthday also, Ram Gopal had put up a series of tweets bashing Tiger Shroff black and blue. Mind you this isn’t his general rant against the various issues he has against almost everyone in this world.

Interestingly, RGV also doesn’t forget to tag Jackie Shroff in these tweets. Shroff and Ram Gopal Varma have worked in Rangeela (1995) and Sarkaar 3 (2017), Incidentally, the director’s last rant against Tiger came close to the release date of Sarkaar 3. We wonder if this is some negative publicity stunt or just typical RGV.

Tiger Shroff has neven been seen commenting and hence he always kept quiet about the rant. Recently, SpotboyE asked Tiger why he never gives it back to which he said, “Inherently, I don’t do any naatak about it. My father has got a reputation and I don’t want to make a scene and screw that up for him. Of course, it does hurt inside.”

When asked further the actor smile and said, “Kya boloon abhi? Senior aadmi hai, main bachcha hoon.”

Even Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff commented on this, “Of course, those comments were stupid and ridiculous, and totally uncalled for. I thought RGV’s account was hacked; I was not aware of his Twitter history,”

Tiger also clarified on his statement of comparing ‘Actresses to Padding’ where he was called sexist but the actor cleared the air by saying his words were misunderstood, he said, “It was all taken in the wrong context. Referring heroines to padding was the last thing on my mind. By padding, I simply meant that how a producer and director package a film with so-and-so people.”

On the work front, Tiger will be soon seen in Munna Michael which releases on 21st July.