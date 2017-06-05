Tiger, Nidhhi & Nawazuddin Swag Up The New Munna Michael Posters

After releasing character posters of Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal & Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the makers of Munna Michael released some new posters of the stars featuring together.

In the first poster, Tiger Shroff is seen flaunting his dance moves, whereas Nawazuddin is seen giving Tiger a wired stare with a gun in his hand. The background of the poster has a picture-perfect snap of a bar.

The second poster has Tiger and leading lady Nidhhi sitting on some speakers. The duo nails the poster with their sexy and bold avatar. The colours of the posters are catchy and vibrant.

The romantic musical stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a gray character. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Eros International and Viki Rajani, the movie releases on July 21.

The film sees Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolises the pop icon, Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Considering that Tiger is a maverick dancer, it’ll be interesting to see what the film has in store for viewers.

Tiger Shroff has also been finalised for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner “Rambo”, which starred action icon, Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board but says he can never replace Stallone. The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. Actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were in consideration for the role, but nothing was materialized.