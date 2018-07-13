The last two months of 2018 are jam-packed with back to back big releases starting with Thugs of Hindostan and ending with Simmba. This is the first time this decade wherein as many as 7 big films are releasing in a span of merely 50 days. While each film is definitely expected to eat onto each other’s business, the two films which will definitely rise above the competition are Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0.

Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh is the costliest Bollywood film till date and is set to take the Box-Office by storm this Diwali. The film marks the teaming up of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. 2.0 on the other hand is the biggest Indian film made till date. The film is directed by Shankar, who is India’s biggest director and is expected to take the Indian cinema to a global level. Especially after Baahubali 2, the expectations from 2.0 are quite high and if the content clicks, sky will be the limit as far the Box-Office collections are concerned.

Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead is heavily dependent on the content. While a good opening is definitely on cards, the content of Zero will determine the fate of the film. Sanju showed us that a slice of life film made well can do wonders at the ticket window, and Zero falls in a zone similar to the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The Aanand L Rai directorial seems like the most exciting Shah Rukh Khan film this decade as in the last few years, the scripts have not quite done justice to the stardom of SRK. However, with Zero he is expected to be back in the game. Simmba is yet another film that will appeal to the heartland of India. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will see Ranveer Singh in an out and out action entertainer for the first time in his career, and after Padmaavat, the film is expected to escalate Singh’s connect with the audience. Rohit Shetty is a “Hit Machine” and Ranveer Singh has a certain amount of connect with the audience, and these are the two factor that make Simmba awaited.

The other films i.e. Total Dhamaal, Student of The Year 2 and Kedarnath are also awaited, however not as much as the above mentioned 3 films. While Total Dhamaal is a comic caper starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead, Student of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff leading the cast. Kedarnath on the other hand is an epic love story starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

The combined budget of these 7 films taken together falls in the range of Rs 1100 to 1200 crore, and the trade is expecting these films to contribute an aggregate total of Rs 1500 crore in a span of 2 months. November and December will be testing time for the industry as it will tell us the amount that the audience is willing to spend on films in a short span. The period will throw some light on the true business potential of films at the Box-Office, and also tell us if it makes sense for multiple big budget films to release in a short span of time. There is an unsaid rule in the industry that two big films should never release close to each-other, however the perception might be broken if the November and December releases perform well at the Box-Office. Here’s a look at the approximate budget of the film’s slated to release in November and December: