After releasing the powerful logo video, the makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have launched first official poster of the film. From today, the makers will launch the character posters every day. This magnum opus stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, TOH is slated to surprise us on November 8, 2018.

Speaking about the poster, it features megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Khudhabaksh and it is just beyond words. Just like its logo video, the motion poster too amazes us and how! In the film, we will see Big B as the commander of thugs. The motion poster will give you goosebumps and it leaves a strong mark. The background music and Big B’s look is raw and never seen before. We can surely say that these posters are worth waiting for! Check out first poster here:

Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Such bigwigs coming together is a definite treat for us! Not only this, Diwali has become more exciting as two big films, TOH and 2.0 are coming in the same month with a gap of two weeks. Apart from the happy fans, this will be definitely a good time for the industry too.

Thugs Of Hindostan will not break but make some new records at the box office. After Baahubali 2 (Hindi), TOH will create havoc and shatter the box office. it is being said that TOH can take a good opening of 50 crores which is HUGE!