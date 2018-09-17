Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan and Dharma Production’s 2.0 are one of the most anticipated and awaited films of 2018. Both the films are releasing in November 2018 and we are dead sure that they will create havoc at the box office.

Speaking about Thugs Of Hindostan, the makers of the film have finally released the logo video of it and we must say it gives goosebumps, LITERALLY! Right from the logo to the background music; it just keeps you wanting for more. The logo gives a perfect epic drama look whereas the music is very raw and rustic. From today, the makers are on a surprising spree. The posters of the film will be coming out daily from tomorrow. Well, can we ask for more? The film stars bigwigs of Bollywood; Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is slated to hit the theatres on November 8, 2018.

Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is as exciting as TOH. It is a sequel of Robot which had starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth. A few days back on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, the makers of 2.0 released the much awaited teaser of the film. Since Akshay is playing a villain in the long time opposite Rajinikanth, fans were curiously waiting for the teaser to release. But as soon it released, there was a wave of disappointment. The teaser didn’t leave up to the expectations. The makers of the film had delayed the film as it was supposed to release in 2017. But the makers were making sure that the VFX of the film was above all. The teaser didn’t excite the fans much as the VFX was not up to the mark. Well, nonetheless, we can’t judge a book by its cover. We really need to wait for its trailer to come out before jumping to any conclusions. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 will hit the theatres on November 29, 2018.

