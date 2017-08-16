Thugs Of Hindostan Cast Finds An Indian Connect In Malta

Yash Raj Films’ mega flick Thugs Of Hindostan has been filmed extensively on the high seas in Malta, a picturesque, virginal European island nation. Separated from India, where the film is set, Malta is fairly distant from India, both geographically and culturally. Yet, there’s actually a few unique details that connects Malta to India. Writer- director Vijay Krishna Acharya and the film’s star Aamir Khan, both experienced the Indian connect while filming here.

Said a source from the film’s unit, “Malta is home to Camino Island, a famous spot known for its pristine blue lagoon and visually stunning scenery. While researching locally, Victor (director Vijay Krishna Acharya) found that the name ‘Camino’, actually comes from cumin- a term to denote ‘jeera’, the famous Indian spice.”

The same source added, “In the late medieval era when the sea faring and the spice trade with India had picked up the pace with Spain, the Netherlands and rest of Europe, the Indian spices were traded at extremely high prices and were sought after. As Malta was an outpost for this trade, cumin became a reference point for such trading ships. This unique bit of history intrigued Victor and Aamir a fair bit. Always a history buff, Aamir actually made a trip to this lagoon, a popular local holiday spot, to see it and explore on foot.”

Slices of history from India’s sea faring past overlapped with the local folklore in Malta often, which made the entire shoot schedule in the island quite interesting for the film’s crew. An entertainer that deals with a period of adventure and action on the high seas, Thugs Of Hindostan has been partially shot on two massive ships put up on the coast of Malta, Europe. An imaginative journey, this mega flick co-stars Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever and also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.