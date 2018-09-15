Thugs Of Hindostan BREAKING: Not Teaser But Makers To Come First With 6 Motion Posters?

Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan promises to be a larger than life, never seen before visual and cinematic extravaganza. Having pulled off an incredible casting coup by bringing together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time, it is the most awaited film to release this Diwali. While the entire industry is speculating the date of the trailer launch, we have exclusive information that the makers will first introduce all the key characters of Thugs of Hindostan through spectacular motion posters from Tuesday!

“The first character poster will be out on Tuesday. Looks like Adi, Aamir and Viktor have finalised 6 motion posters featuring 6 key characters of the film. They are keeping this plan close to the chest and no one knows which character will be introduced first. They want to start building the curiosity of the audiences for the trailer through these motion posters. No one has seen the world of Thugs or the outstanding looks of the characters and this out of the box introduction will surely get the buzz on the film to go through the roof,” says a source close to the development.

YRF’s action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan, also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is set to release this Diwali.