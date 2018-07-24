Thugs Of Hindostan: 2 Ships, 2 Lakh Kilograms, 1000 People, 1 Year!

YRF’s mega action adventure will have two massive ships weighing over 2 lakh kgs which have been built by over 1000 people. Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan starring two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time.

The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will set a benchmark in visual extravaganza. The Diwali release is one of the most anticipated movies of all time and this new information will definitely take the excitement level many notches higher.

“For this mega-action adventure, sea and ships play an integral part in the plot and both YRF and Aamir were sure that they would present to audiences the biggest spectacle that they have ever seen in Hindi cinema. YRF has constructed 2 mammoth sized ships that weigh 2 lakh kgs! It took over 1000 people including international designers and ship makers to work over 1 year to build these two ships! It will be a jaw-dropping experience for audiences to see these ships in action on the big screen,” says a source close to the project.”

“It was a time-consuming process to build the 2 ships that were constructed off the coast of Malta. There isn’t any Bollywood film that has presented a film featuring ships in such a massive scale. It will be a huge cinematic moment for Indian cinema. The film will be releasing in IMAX and you can’t even imagine how this visual extravaganza will look on screen,” the source adds.

“Director Viktor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) wanted to go the whole hog in terms of scale and create a truly amazing visual experience. Viktor has labored with international teams that have experience in working on Hollywood films to build these ships. Authenticity and aesthetics have both been kept in mind given the fact that the film is set in a period,” the informer says.

With YRF pushing the envelope big time, Thugs of Hindostan is set to wow audiences worldwide this Diwali.