THUGS OF HINDOSTAN: Aamir Khan Talks About Working With Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan, who turned 52 on Tuesday, said at the press conference that he is looking forward to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan this year.

Talking about his film, he said: “At this time, I am looking forward to work with Amitabh Bachchan for my next film. This is going to be a very special experience for me.”

“Currently, I am only working on ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and shooting will start from July. I did not sign any other film,” Aamir said this, when asked about the astronaut biopic.

Talking about his look in the film, which is doing rounds on social media, Aamir Khan said that the team is experimenting on his beard look. It is not yet finalised.

Earlier, Aamir had also clarified on his turbaned look. “The sardar look that has been doing the rounds is a look from a very special collaboration of Aamir and not from ‘Thugs of Hindostan’,” Aamir’s spokesperson said.

Aamir will start shooting for “Thugs Of Hindostan” in June. He has been training hard for the film and his look will be lean, not as muscular as look he sported for his last film “Dangal“.

“Thugs of Hindostan” is slated to release on Diwali 2018.

The leading lady of the film is yet to be announced. Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor), the writer-director of “Dhoom: 3“, is teaming up once again with Aamir for the film, a statement by YRF said.

Earlier this week, Aamir Khan spent some time with Shah Rukh Khan, along with global internet TV network Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings and his team. Shah Rukh and Hastings even posted a photograph where the Khans and Netflix team posed for the shutterbugs.

In the photograph, Shah Rukh is sporting a salt-and-pepper bearded look, while Aamir is sporting his Rajput-style moustache, and is wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt.

Shah Rukh and Aamir getting together for the meeting might just be a hint that the Indian stars are in talks for a project with Netflix.