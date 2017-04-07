Education has become a business, says Irrfan Khan

Internationally acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film “Hindi Medium”, feels that education has become a business in the country.

“Through our film you will realise education has become a business now. It is absolutely important to have education, but at the same time it should flourish the capabilities of a person and it should evolve the personality of the human being,” Irrfan said at the trailer launch on Thursday.

The “Piku” star feels that “education now has become more of a tool to fix a human being into a corporate system or a particular profession”.

The film deals with the stereotype of sending the children to an English medium school as the language has become a class nowadays from just being a language.

Irrfan says the film gives a subtle message that language cannot be a unit to measure and judge an individual’s worthiness.

“It has become our mental state. My mother also did my admission in English school. This film gives a message that English is not the unit of measure, to judge a person’s worthiness…It’s just a language to communicate. It is not that you can’t become successful in life if you don’t know how to speak English…” he said.

The film is directed by Saket Chaudhary, and has been described as a light-hearted romantic film about a young couple in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, who aspire to move into society’s upper crust.

The film will release May 12. Hindi Medium is presented by T-Series and Maddock films. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

Hindi Medium also features Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

The film will clash Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar 3 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu at the box office.