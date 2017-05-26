After working with Anil Kapoor on several films, powerhouse actor Akshaye Khanna now teams up with producer Boney Kapoor for the Sridevi starrer Mom.

The immensely talented actor has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now and though he played the villain in Rohit Dhawan’s last action offering, the film didn’t manage to tap his true potential as a performer. However, with MOM, producer Boney Kapoor guarantees us the actor’s finest performance.

Says Boney Kapoor, “Mom is Akshaye’s real comeback. He’s playing an important role and has done justice to it. It’s going to be his career’s finest performance.”

Says Akshaye Khanna on his casting in the film, “It’s a milestone in my career to be able to work with the one and only Sridevi and Nawaz, the finest actors we have today. It is a gem of a script and it was an honour to shoot with a gem of a cast and crew.”

Looking sharper than ever as he essays the role of a cop, Akshaye dropped over 10 kgs and mostly sports a monochrome look in the film.

Talking about how the actor came on board , adds Boney Kapoor, “Ravi and his co-writer, Girish Kohli, met Akshaye and were completely bowled over. Akshaye read the script aloud and resonated with the character. Since the script is layered with many details and he responded to it so well, it made the narration absolutely refreshing.”

All praise for the actor he says, “Since Akshaye was working with Anil, we met often at the time. He came across as a warm and respectful boy and I thought he was an absolute natural on screen, effortless even. He was always on time for the shoots and always delivered to the best of his abilities.”

Zee Studios & Boney Kapoor presents MOM, a Mad Films & Third Eye Productions’ film. Starring Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar, with music by A R Rahman.

The film releases 7th July 2017!