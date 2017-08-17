One of the smash hit songs of the nineties was the A.R. Rahman composed ‘Chiku Buku Chiku Buku Raile’. The song was picturized on Prabhu Dheva and Gautami. Even though the film was originally made in Tamil, the said track proved to be a rage even in its Hindi version. Gautami has now joined Prasoon Joshi and Vidya Balan as CBFC’s new board member.

Speaking about the veteran actress Gautami, even though she is not seen in many films of late, she is awaiting the release of her forthcoming Malayalam horror thriller movie ‘E‘. The latest update on this actress is that she has now been recently appointed as the new board member of CBFC. With the news of controversial Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani being replaced by adman Prasoon Joshi went viral; fans of Gautami were delighted with the news of their favorite actress also being part of the CBFC unit. With this, Gautami joins the likes of Prasoon Joshi and Vidya Balan.

Gautami, who returns to the Malayalam film industry after a long hiatus of 14 years, plays the lead character called Malathi Menon in E, who lives in a small town in Kerala with her daughter. In an attempt to kick-start his career a young lad, Karthik and his crew of young film-makers arrive at the ancestral property of the Menon’s to shoot a film. The incidents that unfold there-after are beyond the unpredictable. The entire team of E feels proud to be part of the movie and working with the most respected and admired actress. The trailer of E launched recently has been receiving a humongous response on the social media. Those who have seen the trailer can’t stop raving about Gautami’s stunning screen presence and music.

The veteran actress Gautami’s comeback has made a lot of noise already in South since she is considered as one of the most loved and talented actresses of her times. And now with her joining CBFC, it is certainly a double whammy for the extremely talented actress.