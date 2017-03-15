Actress Anushka Sharma is known to be a fun person when it comes to social media. She is active enough on Snapchat and Instagram and makes sure to provide ample entertainment for her fans via these platforms.

Not to forget how innovative the social media strategy for upcoming film Phillauri is. The whole ‘Shashi Was Here’ campaign has found immense success over social media platforms. It was fun to see Shashi attend weddings and Oscars in the hilariously photoshopped pictures.

Recently, she posted a Snapchat video of her with a voiceover feature and we must say she made our hearts melt with her cuteness in it.

Do you remember how lovely her Boomerangs were with Shah Rukh Khan, from the sets of The Ring?

Looks like Anushka has a thing for these fun selfie videos. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in her own production Phillauri, The film is all set to release this month itself. She will be seen essaying the role of a friendly ghost named Shashi in the film. Her first production, NH10 had won her many praises and was a proof that she has an eye for good scripts. Expectations are high from Phillauri too considering its trailer was hilarious.

Post Phillauri, Anushka has a August release of her film with Imtiaz Ali. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead, the film is temporarily titled The Ring. This is the first time she will be working with Imtiaz Ali.

Also, The Ring is Shah Rukh –Anushka’s third film after her debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Coming to selfie, Snapchat videos, we recently saw controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant sharing some hilarious videos on her Instagram account. Check that out too!